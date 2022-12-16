Mark Carter | McDaniel College

McDaniel College has named Mark Carter to its board of trustees.

Carter, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the college in 1986, serves as president and CEO of Up To Date Laundry, one of the largest health care laundries in the mid-Atlantic region. Carter is also an active member of the Textile Rental Services Association.

In addition to his degree from McDaniel, he graduated with an MBA from Frostburg University in 1996.

Carter lives in Glenelg with his wife Nancy, who also earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from the college in 1986.