Md. sees 1,400 new jobs created in November as unemployment rate falls

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2022

The state of Maryland gained 1,400 jobs in November and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.3%, according to preliminary survey data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

The leisure and hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,200 jobs.

Other sectors adding jobs included financial activities (1,800), mining, logging and construction (700), and information (200).

Sectors that experienced a decline include professional and business services (2,300), manufacturing (900), education and health services (800), other services (500), and trade, transportation and utilities (400).


