Planet Fitness Germantown expands with $1.7M renovations

Planet Fitness announced that its Germantown club at 13031 Wisteria Drive recently underwent $1.7 million worth of renovations and was expanded by 2,200 square feet.

The now 19,700-square-foot facility features a new PF Black Card Spa area, new strength and cardio equipment including Elevate Core, Rowers, Sci-Fit, Smith Machines and TRX suspension training, as well as updated locker rooms and new entranceway floor tile.

Planet Fitness Germantown opened in February 2011 and just completed nearly four months of renovations. Open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the club features state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds and more.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, New Hampshire, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States with more than 16.6 million members and 2,353 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia.

PF Growth Partners LLC owns and operates 73 Planet Fitness health clubs with more than 500,000 members in Maryland, District of Columbia, Tennessee, Florida, Washington and California. It also is a joint venture partner with six clubs in Australia.