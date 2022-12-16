University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD on Friday announced plans to launch a new neuroscience institute aiming to accelerate translational research of the brain by facilitating interaction between basic and clinical scientists and enhancing collaborative research across the UMSOM and University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) campus.

The institute, called the University of Maryland-Medicine Institute for Neuroscience Discovery (UM-MIND), builds on the vision of former UMSOM Dean E. Albert Reece, MD, Ph.D., MBA, who had championed the idea of a new brain research institute before stepping down as dean and returning to the UMSOM faculty in August.

The Institute will recruit new talent to campus and leverage the more than 120 leading neuroscientists at UMSOM under one umbrella and elevate the prominence of UMSOM’s basic and clinical science research portfolio.

Funds supporting UM-MIND were provided through a partnership between Gladwin and department chairs, including Victoria Marchese, Ph.D., PT, the Jane Kroh Satterfield Professor of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Science and Chair of the Department of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Science, Peter Crino, MD, Ph.D., Dr. Richard and Kathryn Taylor Endowed Professor and Chair of Neurology; Graeme Woodworth, MD, Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, and Jill RachBeisel, MD, Dr. Irving J. Taylor Professor and Chair of Psychiatry.

Collaboration and leadership of additional chairs and program directors at the UMSOM, all of whom are neuroscientists, were essential for forming UM-MIND including: Dr. McCarthy of Pharmacology, Elias Melhem, MD, Dean John M. Dennis Chair of Radiology; and Asaf Keller, PhD, the Dean Donald E. Wilson, MD, MACP, Professor and Chair of Anatomy and Neurobiology.

UM-MIND will leverage partnerships with programs at neighboring institutions such as the U.S. Veteran’s Administration’s Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and the University of Maryland, College Park to further research collaboration and education opportunities in brain sciences.