Md. Food Bank hosts annual Pack to Give Back event

The Maryland Food Bank teamed up with Guinness Open Gate Brewery and other community-minded corporate partners hosted its annual Pack to Give Back holiday meal packing event Nov. 4.

Volunteer teams gathered to pack thousands of meal boxes, which will be paired with a turkey, containing traditional holiday fixings like cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and stuffing in the morning and the afternoon.

The cost of items within each box is underwritten by generous sponsors including Guinness Brewery, Enterprise Holdings, M&T Bank, and Transamerica. Altogether, more than 26,000 boxes – each enough to feed a family of four – will be dispersed as part of this effort to feed Marylanders and provide hope this holiday season.

