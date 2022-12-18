Md. Food Bank hosts annual Pack to Give Back event

The Maryland Food Bank teamed up with Guinness Open Gate Brewery and other community-minded corporate partners hosted its annual Pack to Give Back holiday meal packing event Nov. 4.
Volunteer teams gathered to pack thousands of meal boxes, which will be paired with a turkey, containing traditional holiday fixings like cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and stuffing in the morning and the afternoon.
The cost of items within each box is underwritten by generous sponsors including Guinness Brewery, Enterprise Holdings, M&T Bank, and Transamerica. Altogether, more than 26,000 boxes – each enough to feed a family of four – will be dispersed as part of this effort to feed Marylanders and provide hope this holiday season.
Maryland Food Bank President & CEO Carmen Del Guercio joins a table to help pack holiday meal boxes. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Maryland Food Bank Senior Vice President of Development Elise Krikau welcomes volunteers to the morning packing shift. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Holiday favorites were packed into each box, providing enough to feed a family of four. Boxes will be paired with a turkey before being distributed to Marylanders in need this holiday season. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
The annual Pack to Give Back holiday meal packing event took place at Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Volunteers from the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles pack holiday meal boxes for Marylanders in need. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Volunteers from Horizon Farm Credit work together to add Thanksgiving favorites to meal boxes. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Members of the Maryland Food Bank team pose for a photo before putting together Thanksgiving favorites to meal boxes for Marylanders in need. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Giant volunteers pose with a pallet of completed holiday meal boxes. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Volunteers from Platinum Sponsor, M&T Bank, pack boxes together. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Volunteers from platinum sponsor Enterprise Holdings pose for a photo before their packing shift begins. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Volunteers work hard to fill boxes of holiday favorite foods for Marylanders in need. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)