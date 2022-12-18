The Baltimore Station’s 8th annual Chili Cookoff raises more than $77K for homeless veterans

More than 400 people spent Nov. 5 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards sampling some of the area’s best chili recipes as the event raised more than $77,000 to support The Baltimore Station, a residential and community-based treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and substance use disorder to self-sufficiency.
Teams participating in the chili competition represented the area’s business and nonprofit community. Emerging as the judges’ pick for “Best Chili” was Mt. Hebron High School from Ellicott City for its “Viking Chili” and the Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA) once again took home the “People’s Choice” award for its Godfather inspired chili “The Good Chili.” The “Best Booth” award went to Fuchs North America for its Harry Potter-themed booth.
Endless samples of original chili recipes delighted guests while Pizza di Joey Food Truck supplemented the menu by generously contributing his Baltimore’s Best pizza, along with pit beef, ham and turkey provided by the Knights of Columbus and beverages by City Limits.
Bands of all ages from Soundcheck Rock Academy in Columbia provided the entertainment with music ranging from classic rock to today’s hits. With the expanded kid’s zone, families with children of all ages enjoyed activities like caricature drawings, a cupcake decorating station, a petting zoo, sidewalk games and more.
More than 400 people gathered at the annual Stars, Stripes & Chow chili cookoff to raise funds for homeless veterans at The Baltimore Station. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station/Thomas McTear)
The team from Fuchs North America won “Best Theme” for their Harry Potter-themed booth. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station/Thomas McTear)
M&T Bank was the presenting sponsor of this year’s event and they had a full team serving up its one-of-a-kind chicken chili. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station/Thomas McTear)
Students from Mt. Hebron High School in Howard County took home the “Judge’s Choice” award for their Viking Chili. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station/Thomas McTear)
The Maryland Multi-Housing Association received the “People’s Choice” prize once again for the second year in a row with their “Godfather” inspired chili, “The Good Chili.” (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station/Thomas McTear)
Jessica Gorman puts the final touches on the American flag cupcake display. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station/Thomas McTear)
The five judges, representing each branch of the military and guest judge Justin Chambers from media sponsor WBFF-TV, channel 45, second from right, had a tough decision ahead of them this year when they had to select their top chili. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station/Thomas McTear)
Musicians from Soundcheck Rock Academy provided live entertainment for the event. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station/Thomas McTear)
The Baltimore Station team, which coordinated all of the logistics for Stars, Stripes & Chow Chili edition — Lillian Frazier, Alexandra Protos, Rachael Broderick and Kim Callari — with the Oriole Bird. (Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Station/Thomas McTear)