The Baltimore Station’s 8th annual Chili Cookoff raises more than $77K for homeless veterans

More than 400 people spent Nov. 5 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards sampling some of the area’s best chili recipes as the event raised more than $77,000 to support The Baltimore Station, a residential and community-based treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and substance use disorder to self-sufficiency.

Teams participating in the chili competition represented the area’s business and nonprofit community. Emerging as the judges’ pick for “Best Chili” was Mt. Hebron High School from Ellicott City for its “Viking Chili” and the Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA) once again took home the “People’s Choice” award for its Godfather inspired chili “The Good Chili.” The “Best Booth” award went to Fuchs North America for its Harry Potter-themed booth.

Endless samples of original chili recipes delighted guests while Pizza di Joey Food Truck supplemented the menu by generously contributing his Baltimore’s Best pizza, along with pit beef, ham and turkey provided by the Knights of Columbus and beverages by City Limits.

Bands of all ages from Soundcheck Rock Academy in Columbia provided the entertainment with music ranging from classic rock to today’s hits. With the expanded kid’s zone, families with children of all ages enjoyed activities like caricature drawings, a cupcake decorating station, a petting zoo, sidewalk games and more.

