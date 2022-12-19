ACNB Corp. rebrands Maryland banking divisions

ACNB Corporation, the financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, announced plans for its banking subsidiary, ACNB Bank, to rebrand its Maryland banking divisions.

NWSB Bank and FCB Bank will formally adopt the ACNB Bank name and brand identity in Carroll and Frederick counties, effective Jan. 1. At that time, ACNB Bank, the legal entity and chartered financial institution, will begin retiring the use of the division names in the Maryland communities served.

Historically, ACNB Corporation completed the acquisition of New Windsor Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Windsor State Bank, headquartered in Taneytown, effective July 1, 2017. At that time, ACNB Bank elected to operate in the Carroll County market as “NWSB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank” and has been doing so for more than five years.

Likewise, ACNB Corporation completed the acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank, headquartered in Frederick, effective Jan. 11, 2020. At that time, ACNB Bank elected to operate in the Frederick County, MD, market as “FCB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank” and has been doing so for nearly three years.