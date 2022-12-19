Hood College receives $2.3M from Hodson Trust in annual gift

Hood College on Monday announced that The Hodson Trust has gifted $2.3 million to the college for use in its Hodson Science and Technology Center expansion project.

This project includes a 32,000-square-foot addition, which includes a new Biomedical Research and Training Center to accommodate growth in STEM programs. The Hodson Science and Technology Center was originally constructed in 1957, with additional renovation projects completed in 2000 and 2014.

The new Biomedical Research and Training Center aims to allow Hood to meet the needs of both existing and new programs, many of which require state-of-the-art lab facilities to attract prospective students.

Hood received $6.8 million from the state for this expansion project via the MICUA Capital Grant Program in July, as well as $500,000 from the Maryland Department of Commerce E-Nnovation Initiative in October to support the search for a director of the research center.

The Trust, which was settled in 1920 by the family of Maryland native Col. Clarence Hodson, provides scholarship funding for students of high achievement. Each year, the Hodson Grant is distributed among four Maryland institutions: Hood, Washington and St. John’s Colleges and Johns Hopkins University.

This gift represents the final expected annual contribution Hood will receive from the trust. The college will receive a significant lump-sum via the trust corpus following the dissolution of the trust in 2023.