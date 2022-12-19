MacKenzie to broker retail portion of new multifamily redevelopment in Baltimore

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC was selected by Vivo Investment Group as the exclusive leasing broker for the retail portion of a new multifamily redevelopment scheduled to deliver in Baltimore in the second quarter of 2024.

Earlier this year, the El Segundo, California-based company acquired two hotels — the Radisson Hotel Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor and the Holiday Inn Baltimore Inner Harbor — and subsequently revealed plans to convert both projects into a new multifamily development supporting 708 apartment homes. Approximately 30,000 square feet of ground level retail and restaurant space remains part of the redevelopment plan. Senior Vice President and Principal Mike Ruocco and real estate adviser Tim Harrington are overseeing the assignment.

The “hotel upcycling” projects are at 101 W. Fayette St. and 110 W. Baltimore St. and, according to Vivo Investment Group, will feature moderately priced rents that are expected to be approximately 10% to 20% lower than what are currently available in the downtown submarket. This is the first project for Vivo Investment Group in the Maryland region, which is active in 12 states.

Nearly 50,000 households, with an average household income approaching $100,000, are contained within a 1.5-mile radius of the site and the daytime population is nearly 200,000. The location is within walking distance to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and its array of sit-down and fast-casual restaurants, the Baltimore Convention Center, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium and CFG Bank Arena.