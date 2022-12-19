Maryland sheriff’s deputy critically wounded in shooting

PRINCE FREDERICK — A sheriff’s deputy in Maryland was shot and critically wounded on Saturday by a suspect who opened fire after a traffic stop led to a chase, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect — Brandon Alexander Turner, 21 of Greenbelt — also had been shot and had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The deputy, James Flynt, was in critical condition at a hospital on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

Turner and an unidentified passenger in his vehicle were taken into custody. Turner faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.

Turner was in stable condition at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Turner drove off after a traffic stop in Dunkirk at about 9:30 p.m. and opened fire at deputies chasing the vehicle, striking a patrol car.

Running away from his vehicle, Turner fired more rounds and shot the deputy, the release said. Other deputies shot at Turner, who was arrested near the entrance to a neighborhood, the sheriff’s office said.

Flynt is a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who previously served as a correctional deputy at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Two other deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting. The state Attorney General’s office was notified of the shooting but declined to take over the investigation “based on a lack of qualifying factors,” the sheriff’s office said.