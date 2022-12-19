Montgomery County immigration lawyer indefinitely suspended for misleading clients

Maryland’s top court has indefinitely suspended a Silver Spring immigration lawyer who falsely told clients facing deportation that he had filed key documents in their appeals.

The lawyer, Terence Taniform, can apply for reinstatement after he has been suspended for 18 months, the Supreme Court of Maryland ruled.

The state Attorney Grievance Commission recommended that Taniform be disbarred. In a 47-page opinion, Justice Steven B. Gould wrote that while Taniform lied to clients and Maryland Bar Counsel, his violations did not merit disbarment.

The case against Taniform centered on two immigration cases in which Cameroonian citizens faced deportation from the United States. In both cases, Taniform told the clients, or family members who were assisting them, that he had filed key documents in their appeals when he had not actually submitted the papers.

In one of the cases, Taniform’s client was asked to sign deportation papers because Taniform had never filed a motion to reopen the case. Taniform led his client to believe the document had been filed, according to the opinion.

The client had previously been denied asylum in the United States but feared returning to Cameroon. Several months after the client hired Taniform in an effort to have the case reopened, an immigration officer told the man that “no attorney had entered an appearance on his behalf.”

“As a result, (the client) had no choice but to sign the deportation paperwork, which he said felt was like he was signing his ‘death paper,’ ” Gould wrote in the opinion.

When another lawyer took over the case, she found that Taniform had not filed a motion to reopen the case or to stay the man’s deportation.

In the second case, another Cameroonian citizen hired Taniform to appeal the denial of an asylum petition and seek parole. Taniform never filed an appeal brief but assured the client that “everything was fine,” according to the opinion.

The appeal was ultimately dismissed because the Board of Immigration Appeals had not received specific reasons for the legal challenge.

Family members of both clients filed complaints with Bar Counsel. Taniform initially claimed that he had said documents were submitted in the two cases because the files had been misplaced in a “completed files cabinet,” but he later admitted that he knew the motions had not been filed.

Gould wrote that “Taniform’s transgressions involved intentional dishonesty on matters going to the heart of the representation of his clients, including the status of their matters and his actions.” Taniform made intentional misrepresentation to his clients, failed to promptly refund their money and failed to communicate with them about their legal matters, the justice found.

The hearing judge who handled Taniform’s case also found an aggravating factor because the clients in question were immigrants, making them particularly vulnerable to misconduct. Taniform objected to that finding, but the Supreme Court of Maryland declined to overrule the lower court’s finding.

The court noted, however, that Taniform’s violations took place only a few years after he finished law school and occurred while he was experiencing personal or emotional problems. Taniform also had no previous discipline, and the hearing judge concluded he was unlikely to re-offend if he received counseling and implemented a case tracking system.

Before he can be reinstated, Taniform must receive a report from a mental health care professional stating he is capable of returning to his legal practice. He must also engage an attorney monitor for one year when he is reinstated, the court ruled.

Maryland Bar Counsel Lydia E. Lawless declined to comment for this story. Taniform’s lawyer, William C. Brennan, also declined to comment.