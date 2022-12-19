ADVERTISEMENT

OFFICE OF THE FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER ASSISTANT FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER

The Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Maryland seeks a criminal defense lawyer with 2 years or more of legal experience for either our Baltimore or Greenbelt office.

The Office of the Federal Public Defender operates under the authority of the Criminal Justice Act, 18 U.S.C., § 3006A, to provide representation to indigent defendants in federal criminal cases and related matters in the federal courts. Trial experience and outstanding legal research and writing skills preferred.

Please submit your resume, a cover letter explaining your interest in federal criminal defense and a writing sample to: James Wyda, Federal Public Defender, 100 S. Charles Street, 9th Floor, Tower II, Baltimore, Maryland 21201 or via email to [email protected]. Closing date: January 20, 2023. Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications. This is an ‘at will’ position and subject to the availability of funds.

The Office of the Federal Public Defender seeks to hire employees from diverse backgrounds and perspectives that are reflective of our clients and the communities we serve, including people with disabilities, people of color, women, LGBTQ candidates, and members of traditionally underrepresented groups.

The Office of the Federal Public Defender is an Equal Opportunity Employer and follows the Employee Dispute Resolution Plan of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The successful candidate will be subject to a mandatory background check, including an FBI name and fingerprint check.

