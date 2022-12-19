Port of Baltimore receives top Coast Guard security assessment for 14th straight year

It’s 14 consecutive years and counting for the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore after receiving another top U.S. Coast Guard security assessment for its state-owned, public marine terminals.

The Coast Guard’s annual inspection of facilities included a detailed review of all security protocols and procedures at the port’s six public marine terminals: Dundalk, Seagirt, North Locust Point, South Locust Point (including the cruise passenger terminal), Fairfield and Masonville.

Each year, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland conducts an inspection at the Port of Baltimore to ensure compliance with federal security regulations. With concerns about cyber security becoming more prevalent around the world, this year’s review focused on cyber safety and measures to prevent cyber issues. The MDOT Maryland Port Administration has implemented cybersecurity initiatives and utilizes closed-circuit television and heightened access control technologies at the public terminals.

Another aspect of the annual inspection is a thorough review of physical security fixtures, such as high-mast lighting and fencing, gate and fence line conditions, signage, and other physical security equipment.

The Port of Baltimore ranks first among the nation’s ports for volume of autos and light trucks, roll on/roll off farm and construction machinery, and imported sugar and gypsum. It ranks 11th among major U.S. ports for cargo handled and ninth for total cargo value. The Port of Baltimore generates about 15,330 direct jobs, with more than 139,180 jobs overall linked to port activities. The port is responsible for nearly $3.3 billion in wages and salaries, $2.6 billion in business revenues, and $395 million in state and local tax revenues.