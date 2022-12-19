TEDCO’s Venture Funds invests nearly $1M in Warrior Centric Health

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced that its Venture Funds invested nearly $1M in Warrior Centric Health (WCH), an organization that enables health care facilities and providers to deliver optimal care to 75 million veterans, active service members and their families.

TEDCO’s evergreen Venture Funds are dedicated to funding and growing the next generation of early-stage businesses in Maryland.

WCH, based in Ellicott City, is an organization focused on bridging the gaps in health care throughout the United States, particularly the gaps that are creating a veteran health care crisis. Its focus on providing health equity will enable health care facilities to provide optimal care to large, diverse patient populations of veterans, service members and their families. This community makes up almost a quarter of the population — and, according to WCH research, more than 90% of them get all or some of their care outside the Veterans Administration hospital system.

WCH’s Warrior Centric Solution Suite provides a comprehensive solution to this crisis of unmet need, bringing a combination of sophisticated data and decision science, accredited education and training, and robust outreach tools to hospitals and health care providers in a way that is scalable, adaptable, and easy to use.

Previously, Warrior Centric Health received $200,000 in funding from TEDCO. The investment was part of a highly competitive round from TEDCO’s Seed Fund, which invests in early-stage, technology and life sciences companies.