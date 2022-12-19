Xtel acquires Md.-based CLEC Global Telecom

Xtel Communications, a telecommunications and cybersecurity specialist, has further expanded its serviceable footprint with the acquisition of Owings Mills-based Global Telecom (GTB), a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and one of Maryland’s first telecom providers.

With this acquisition, Xtel can enable businesses across this key market with secure, smart telecommunications and cloud solutions that are agile and adaptable to today’s evolving workforce and landscape.

Founded in 1992, GTB is considered one of the pioneers in implementing VoIP (Voice Over IP) technology and is a provider of VoIP and UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) to large health care providers, law firms, and other verticals throughout the Baltimore-DC-VA region. The company has been endorsed as a “Carrier of Choice” by many business associations.