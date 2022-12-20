Board of Directors | Bright MLS

Bright MLS, the Rockville-based multiple listing service representing more than 100,000 real estate professionals in Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia, announced its 2023 Executive Committee and board of directors roster.

The 2023 executive committee includes chair, Cindy Ariosa, senior vice president, Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.; vice chair, Jeff Powell, Broker/Owner, Jeff Powell Real Estate; secretary, Jason Sherman, CEO, RLAH Real Estate Real Estate; treasurer, Cheryl Abrams Davis, partner/manager, RE/MAX United Real Estate.

Maryland members of its board of directors include Jon Coile, HomeServices of America (Annapolis); Boyd Campbell, Century 21 New Millennium (Annapolis); and Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS (Rockville).