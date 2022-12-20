Carla Henry Hopkins, Robyn Murphy and William S. Hodgetts | BLSYW

Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (BLSYW), an all-girls college preparatory public charter school serving young women residing in Baltimore, named Carla Henry Hopkins as the new chair of the board as well as Robyn Murphy and William S. Hodgetts as board trustees.

Hopkins has served on BLSYW’s board of trustees since 2014 before being elected as board chair this year. She has dedicated her 26-year career to higher education and is currently the director of alumni stewardship at Bowie State University. For over 20 years, she has lent her expertise and service to public school boards in Baltimore.

Murphy, an owner of JRM Consultancy, is a communications and strategic partnerships expert working with organizations seeking to center diverse and inclusive partnerships and community upbuilding as pillars of corporate success. She has consulted for several high-profile corporations, national nonprofits, political organizations, athletes, and celebrities. Before consulting, she enjoyed a decade-long career in television, which included reporting and hosting for network affiliate stations and Black Entertainment Television (BET), covering elections, and moderating televised political and social justice panels for the network. In her early career, she became the first female sports reporter for two NBC stations and the first woman to pen a sports column for the Baltimore Afro-American Newspaper.

Hodgetts joins the BLSYW board of trustees after a storied career in finance and business administration. His three-decade career was dedicated to educational institutions, including serving as a chief financial officer at Garrison Forest School in Owings Mills and assistant head of finance and operations at Maret School in Washington. He is a member of the Association of Business Officers of Independent Schools (ABOIS) and a board member of a health insurance consortium of 40 schools in the Baltimore/Washington area, which is a subsidiary of the Association of Independent Maryland Schools (AIMS).