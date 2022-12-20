FEATURED MOVER | Kristin Feliciano, UM BWMC

The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) appointed Kristin Feliciano as senior vice president of strategy.

Feliciano brings significant experience as a strategy officer and business development leader to UM BWMC, where she will oversee strategic planning for the organization and its clinical programs in an effort to meet the changing needs of the community and the larger University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS).

In this role, Feliciano will also advise UM BWMC’s Board of Directors and senior leadership on business planning operations, based on the latest market research and analysis.

This position marks Feliciano’s return to UMMS, the parent organization of UM BWMC. For more than a decade, Feliciano served in leadership roles with UMMS, first as director of business development at University of Maryland Medical Center, followed by vice president for women’s and children’s services.

Most recently, Feliciano served as the chief strategy officer for Holy Cross Health, where she designed future-focused strategic initiatives leading teams to advance care in hospital-based service lines and across sites of care throughout the community She was also a vice president at Inova Fairfax Hospital, where she led daily operations of adult inpatient services, new business development, physician partnership strategies and the planning and implementation of capital improvement projects and other programs aimed at increasing efficiencies while elevating patient satisfaction.

ABOUT KRISTIN FELICIANO

Resides in:

Vienna, Virginia

Education:

I received my master of health care administration from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School for Public Health, and my Bachelor of Science in business and economics from Lehigh University.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I always wanted to be Dr. Quincy, the Los Angeles medical examiner form the hit medical drama “:Quincy, M.E.” Quincy was curious, picked up on the little things, connected the dots, always added humor and caught the bad guys. He made the application of forensic science fascinating and honored core human and strategic principles.

Recent vacation:

In September, I had the great opportunity to meet up with my college friends in Seattle, Washington and the San Juan Islands. It was an amazing trip of hiking, kayaking, whale watching and visiting vineyards. Fun facts – April and September are the best times to see whales in the San Juan Islands – in addition to seeing sea lions, seals, and bald eagles. We had some up-close sightings of Orcas too – they are fantastic animals who travel with family for life.

When I want to relax, … :

I play outdoors – hiking with my black Lab, jogging with friends, paddle boarding with the kids, anything in the fresh air and open sky.

Favorite movies:

“Shawshank Redemption” and “Remember the Titans” are both go to movies for me – in addition to the great soundtrack of the latter, they’re both stories of hope and possibility.

Favorite quotation:

Focusing on the needs of individuals and communities and having a bias for action is important to me on a personal and professional level, so Maya Angelou’s words come to mind “People may not remember what you say or what you do, but they will remember how you make them feel.” At the same time, I’ve always appreciated Erma Bombeck’s humor and straight talk. Her words “Worry is like a rocking chair: it gives you something to do, but never gets you anywhere,” remind me to listen, make a plan and take action.