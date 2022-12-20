Sirnaomics opens new US headquarters and labs in Germantown

Sirnaomics Ltd. and its affiliates and subsidiaries, a biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, celebrated its 15th anniversary of RNAi therapeutic innovation globally, along with the grand opening of the new headquarters and laboratories for its US subsidiary in Germantown.

Sirnaomics USA’s new facility is the site of the company’s U.S. headquarters and pre-clinical R&D center and its recently incubated subsidiary RNAimmune, Inc., which specializes in the development of mRNA vaccine for infectious diseases.

The new 50,375-square-foot facility in the Seneca Meadows Corporate Center offers Sirnaomics USA ample space for current staff as well as for future expansion.

Sirnaomics USA celebration included participation by state and county representatives. Carla Meritt of Maryland Department of Commerce, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and other representatives delivered congratulatory remarks and certificates to Sirnaomics.

Since 2007, Sirnaomics has been discovering and developing innovative drugs for indications with significant unmet medical needs in areas such as cancers, fibrosis diseases, viral infection, liver-metabolic diseases, and medical aesthetics. Sirnaomics is the first biopharmaceutical company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology clinical-stage RNA therapeutics.

With nearly 200 staffers world-wide, including 80 in the U.S., Sirnaomics has established a significant presence, developing its own proprietary and novel delivery platforms. Backed by renowned institutional investors and industry players, Sirnaomics has raised close to US $340 million since its inception, and successfully listed an IPO in Hong Kong (2257.HK) in December 2021.