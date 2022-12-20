The Premier Companies retains MacKenzie as leasing broker for Belvidere Square

Following its recent acquisition of Belvedere Square, The Premier Companies has retained MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC as the exclusive retail leasing broker for the venue comprising approximately 110,000 square feet of restaurant, boutique shopping, fitness, health care and specialty space.

Located at the intersection of E. Belvedere Avenue and York Road near Northern Parkway in Baltimore, the project, which features more than 30 tenants, was opened in its original form in 1948 and redeveloped several times by past ownership groups.

Mike Ruocco, senior vice president & principal and Henry Deford, vice president will continue to oversee the assignment.

Serving the north Baltimore submarket, representative restaurants include Atwater’s, Mason’s Lobster Rolls, Neopol Savory Smokery and Pizza Trust. Additional tenants are Baltimore Bicycle Works, Loyola Clinical Center, Maryland Vascular Specialists, Truist, University of Maryland Urgent Care and Verizon. Belvedere Square is situated adjacent to The Senator Theatre and services the restaurant and retail needs of several educational institutions such as John Hopkins University, Loyola University and the Maryland Institute College of Art.

More than 500,000 people reside within a five-mile radius of Belvedere Square, including more than 200,000 households with an average household income approaching $100,000.