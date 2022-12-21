For the second time in two years, Baltimore is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the oil industry’s bid to have the city’s multimillion-dollar climate change lawsuit litigated in federal rather than state court.

In papers filed at the high court this week, Baltimore said the companies have no right to have the case heard in federal court because the city’s claims of harm arise strictly under state law and are permitted under the federal Clean Air Act.

Baltimore’s filing was in opposition to the industry’s request that the justices hear its argument that it has a common law right to have the case litigated in federal court because the harm the companies allegedly caused the city arose from their operations outside Maryland.

“The quintessentially state-law claims pleaded in Baltimore’s complaint have nothing to do with any federal common law that has ever existed,” wrote Victor M. Sher, the city’s lead outside counsel.

“Instead, the city’s allegations seek to vindicate core police power interests and protect the public’s vital interest in ensuring the accuracy of commercial information in the marketplace,” added Sher, of Sher Edling LLP in San Francisco. “The allegations target misconduct that states have long regulated in such recognized areas as protection of consumers; advertising; and unfair business practices; and the complaint seeks statutory and tort remedies that are deeply rooted in the state’s historic powers to protect the health, safety, and property rights of its citizens.”

The companies’ request for Supreme Court review follows the justices’ May 2021 decision to send the case back to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The high court held then that the 4th Circuit had erroneously ruled that federal courts lacked statutory jurisdiction over the case because the oil companies did not act at the direction of a federal officer.

The justices, however, did not automatically grant federal jurisdiction over Baltimore’s lawsuit, choosing to leave that decision in the first instance to the 4th Circuit.

When the 4th Circuit ruled again for Baltimore last spring, the approximately two dozen oil companies petitioned the Supreme Court for review based on their common law right argument.

“Federal common law supplies the rule of decision for certain narrow categories of claims that implicate uniquely federal interests, including where the interstate or international nature of the controversy makes it inappropriate for state law to control,” wrote Kannon K. Shanmugam, the companies’ lead attorney.

Baltimore is “seeking damages based on interstate – and indeed international – emissions of greenhouse gases over many decades, allegedly resulting in part from the use of fossil-fuel products produced or sold by (the companies) and consumed throughout the world,” added Shanmugam, of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington. “Those claims fall squarely within the long line of cases holding that federal common law governs claims seeking redress for interstate air and water pollution.”

The Supreme Court has not stated when it will vote on the companies’ request for its review. The case is docketed at the high court as BP PLC v. Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, No. 22-361.

The city’s lawsuit, filed in 2018 in Baltimore City Circuit Court, seeks millions of dollars in damages for the companies’ alleged violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act, as well as products liability, public nuisance and trespass.

The companies, which are facing similar litigation in many other states, deny the allegations. They have sought to have Baltimore’s case heard in federal court, where civil litigators have opined that the companies believe they have a better chance for a pretrial victory than in state court.

U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander remanded the case to Baltimore City Circuit Court in June 2019, saying the city’s state law claims did not implicate federal jurisdiction.

The 4th Circuit agreed soon after, prompting the companies’ first appeal to the Supreme Court.

The companies being sued by Baltimore include BP America Inc., Chevron Corp., CITGO Petroleum Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hess Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Phillips 66 and Shell Oil Co.