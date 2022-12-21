Ellen Quinn | St. John Properties

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2022

Ellen Quinn was promoted to manager of administration in the in-house interior construction division of St. John Properties Inc.

Quinn, who was formerly interior construction coordinator, is in her second stint with St. John Properties and rejoined the company in 2019.

In her new role, Quinn will support the activities of the St. John Properties project management team and act as a liaison with tenants during the construction build-out process. Her responsibilities include communicating with architects and engineers to obtain necessary permits and approvals, scheduling walk-throughs, tracking invoices and performing various administrative functions.

