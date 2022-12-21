Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

FRANCOIS BROWNE V. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions December 21, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Prior conviction

“The man who wins the lottery once is envied; the one who wins it twice is investigated.”

That simple but profound truism epitomizes what both in the law of logic and in the law of criminal evidence is the principle of inherent improbability. It is now more frequently referred to as the Doctrine of Chances. That principle is not an “exception” to the presumptive exclusion of evidence of “other crimes.” It is, rather, an instance of the “other crimes” rule’s threshold inapplicability. That distinction lies at the very heart of this appeal.

Read the opinion


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo