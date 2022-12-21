FRANCOIS BROWNE V. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Prior conviction

“The man who wins the lottery once is envied; the one who wins it twice is investigated.”

That simple but profound truism epitomizes what both in the law of logic and in the law of criminal evidence is the principle of inherent improbability. It is now more frequently referred to as the Doctrine of Chances. That principle is not an “exception” to the presumptive exclusion of evidence of “other crimes.” It is, rather, an instance of the “other crimes” rule’s threshold inapplicability. That distinction lies at the very heart of this appeal.

Read the opinion