Jeff Zuback | Greater Baltimore Committee

Jeff Zuback was appointed the first public safety data officer with the Greater Baltimore Committee, effective Jan. 17.

As public safety data officer, Zuback will assess how the Baltimore business community can support the efforts of the Baltimore City government and Baltimore Police Department and partner to decrease crime and improve public safety.

Prior to this appointment, Zuback spent eight years as chief of the Maryland State Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, where he used data and analysis to manage, analyze and implement programs such as the Violence Prevention Initiative, Medication Assisted Treatment and more. Before that, he served as director of the Maryland Statistical Analysis Center at the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention, where he managed the center and collected data and research to provide criminal justice-related policy analyses.