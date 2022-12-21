Pro bono groups urge reversal of $5K attorney’s fee award against indigent man

A coalition of Maryland pro bono organizations has filed an amicus brief in support of a Glen Burnie man who was ordered to contribute $5,000 toward his opponent’s attorney’s fees despite qualifying for free legal assistance.

The man, Carl Avery, appealed to the Maryland Appellate Court in May after a circuit judge awarded the attorney’s fees to his ex-wife following a custody dispute.

Avery received pro bono legal services through the Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service because his income qualified him for free legal help. At the end of the custody case, however, a judge in Anne Arundel County ordered Avery to help cover the cost of his ex-wife’s lawyer, who charged $395 an hour.

“He doesn’t have attorney’s fees, and that’s big,” Judge Terrence J. McGann said in awarding the fees, according to a court transcript. Avery largely prevailed on the custody issues he raised.

Avery is still represented by his MVLS attorney, Andrew D. Levy, in the appeal. Levy, a lawyer with Annette DeCesaris, Attorney At Law, LLC, in Bowie, has asked the appeals court to issue a reported opinion so that lower courts have more guidance in similar situations.

“If the court, by a published opinion, can inform the judges and the attorneys out there that this can’t happen this way, it will hopefully avoid this problem happening in the future,” Levy told The Daily Record. He believes it is likely that other Marylanders have faced this problem but have not had the resources to appeal.

A group of legal organizations has also stepped in to show their support for Avery’s appeal. An amicus brief filed late last month includes the Bar Foundation of Harford County, Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County, Maryland Legal Aid, the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, Mid-Shore Pro Bono, the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland, the Public Justice Center and the Women’s Law Center of Maryland.

Anthony J. May, of Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP, is representing the group. He said the circuit court’s ruling could set a dangerous precedent for indigent clients and their pro bono lawyers.

“Not only does it dissuade low-income Marylanders who are underrepresented and desperately need these services,” May said, “It also (has) a chilling effect on attorneys who provide these services.”

Ordering an indigent client to pay fees for their opponent’s attorney “reimposes those barriers that pro bono services are designed to eliminate,” May said.

The amicus brief argues that the judge’s order runs counter to public policy in Maryland, which has sought to increase access to legal help for people with little income.

“If attorneys who volunteer their time and agree to forgo compensation from a client who cannot afford their services sees that a court is willing to force that client to pay for opposing counsel’s fees (for which the attorney did not volunteer their services), there is no incentive for those attorneys to provide the services pro bono in the first place,” May wrote in the brief.

“That slap in the face will make volunteer attorneys think twice before providing such services in a time where the need for pro bono representation is greater than ever.”