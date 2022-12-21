Under Armour taps Marriott exec Linnartz as its new CEO

Under Armour has turned to another Maryland corporate heavyweight — the world’s largest hotel company — in choosing a new CEO to help revive the sports apparel and footwear company’s fortunes.

Baltimore-based Under Armour announced Wednesday that Marriott International President Stephanie Linnartz will become its new president, chief executive officer and member of its board, effective Feb. 27, 2023. She succeeds Patrik Frisk, who stepped down in June.

“As a 25-year veteran of one of the world’s most respected global companies, we are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the brand,” said Kevin Plank, Under Armour founder, executive chair and brand chief. “She is a proven growth leader with a distinguished track record of brand strategy, omnichannel execution, talent acquisition and development, and passion for driving best-in-class consumer connectivity, experience, and brand loyalty.”

Upon Linnartz joining the company, Colin Browne, who has served as interim president and CEO since June, will resume his position as COO, Plank said.

In February 2021 Linnartz was appointed president of Marriott International, the Bethesda-based travel and hospitality company with more than 8,000 properties across 139 countries and territories.

She oversaw Marriott’s global consumer strategy, which includes marketing, revenue management, customer engagement and loyalty strategies, among many other things. Linnartz was also in charge of Marriott’s real estate development.

Linnartz had been with Marriott since 1997, when she was first hired as a financial analyst. She held numerous roles over the years; prior to her appointment as president, she served as the group president of consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses.

Linnartz was instrumental in the development and launch of Marriott’s luxury home rental offering, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, which offers 25,000 home rentals across 240 locations.

She said she is looking forward to her new challenge.

“Under Armour is an iconic brand with a huge opportunity ahead,” Linnartz said. “This company has immense energy and excitement, and I am committed to building growth while maintaining operational excellence.”

Under Armour has struggled in recent years to regain the luster — and soaring profits — that made it one of the hottest companies in its space during the late ’90s and well into the 2000s. Buffeted, as many were, by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has rebuilt its supply chains, tightened its belt and pulled out of costly partnerships with several college athletic programs.

The company’s stock price, as high as $18.65 a share over the last year, was $8.63 at the market close Wednesday.