ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY – CAROLINE COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY OFFICE

Job Description: The Office of the State’s Attorney for Caroline County is looking to fill one or two full time Assistant State’s Attorneys for our District and Circuit Court divisions.

Qualifications:

• Graduated from an accredited law school and admitted to the Maryland Bar

• Ability to multi-task and attention to detail

• Familiar with the Maryland Rules and Maryland Criminal Law

Responsibilities may include:

• Handling a high volume of court dockets involving a variety of cases effectively

• Interviewing witnesses and conducting legal research

• Negotiating with defense counsel

Starting Salary is $75,000.00 and is based on experience. Benefit package is available.

Deadline: January 21, 2023

How to Apply: Please send a cover letter, current resume and list of three (3) references to [email protected].

Applicants will be subject to a complete criminal background application. EOE

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.