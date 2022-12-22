Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY – CAROLINE COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY OFFICE

Job Description: The Office of the State’s Attorney for Caroline County is looking to fill one or two full time Assistant State’s Attorneys for our District and Circuit Court divisions.
Qualifications:
•     Graduated from an accredited law school and admitted to the Maryland Bar
•     Ability to multi-task and attention to detail
•     Familiar with the Maryland Rules and Maryland Criminal Law
Responsibilities may include:
• Handling a high volume of court dockets involving a variety of cases effectively
• Interviewing witnesses and conducting legal research
• Negotiating with defense counsel
Starting Salary is $75,000.00 and is based on experience. Benefit package is available.
Deadline: January 21, 2023
How to Apply: Please send a cover letter, current resume and list of three (3) references to [email protected].
Applicants will be subject to a complete criminal background application. EOE

