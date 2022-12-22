Baltimore doctor sues AMA, claiming her run for president was sabotaged

A prominent Baltimore physician claims in a new lawsuit that the American Medical Association thwarted her effort to become the organization’s second Black woman voted president-elect at its annual meeting in June.

The lawsuit, brought by Dr. Willarda V. Edwards, was transferred this week to U.S. District Court in Baltimore from Baltimore County Circuit Court, where it was originally filed in November.

Edwards claims in the complaint that AMA leadership falsely accused her of a “vote-trading” scheme, sabotaging her effort to become the organization’s next president-elect. The allegations were announced publicly shortly before the vote, according to the complaint, though Edwards was not given an opportunity to see the evidence against her or challenge the finding.

“The process lacked fairness, it lacked transparency, it lacked integrity,” said Timothy F. Maloney, who is representing Edwards. “It was shocking for an organization which professes to speak for the medical community.”

A lawyer for the AMA did not return a phone call requesting comment Thursday.

The complaint alleges that Edwards had widespread support heading into the June election, including from the Southeastern Delegation, which includes Maryland. But shortly before the AMA’s annual meeting, the complaint claims, another physician surreptitiously recorded a phone call with Edwards and steered the conversation toward her candidacy.

The physician, who was also from the Southeastern Delegation, asked how Edwards’ candidacy would be affected if he sought another leadership position in the AMA, according to the complaint.

A few days later, members of the AMA’s Election Campaign Committee informed Edwards that she had been accused of participating in a vote-trading scheme. AMA leadership announced publicly that Edwards and the Southeastern Delegation had planned a “quid pro quo” in which another delegation would support Edwards’ candidacy in exchange for future support for another candidate.

Edwards addressed the AMA’s House of Delegates after the allegation had been made, according to reporting from the time by healthexec.com. Edwards asked for an opportunity to answer questions about the “misunderstanding,” the site reported.

Edwards did not win the election. She would have served one year as the AMA’s president-elect before being sworn in as president in 2023.

“The AMA deprived its membership of a fair and open election in this case,” the complaint claims. “The charges against Dr. Edwards were deemed ‘credible’ without giving her any opportunity to produce witnesses of her own, to learn the identity of witnesses against her and to confront them, or to produce her own witnesses.”

According to the complaint, Edwards graduated from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1977 before serving in the U.S. Navy as an internist. She moved into private practice in 1984, practicing in Baltimore, and was the first Black woman elected president of her local AMA chapter, the Baltimore City Medical Society.

She has also served as president of MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, as president of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, and as president of the National Medical Association, which represents African-American physicians.

Edwards has also led efforts to address racial disparities in health care, according to the complaint. She was elected to the AMA’s Board of Trustees in 2016 and has held a variety of leadership roles with the organization.

Her lawsuit raises defamation and civil conspiracy claims.