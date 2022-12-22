MOISES B. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Separate sentences for assault and sexual offense

In 2017, the General Assembly amended the laws governing rape and sexual offense by broadening the definition of the actus reus of rape beyond its common law definition to include a number of acts (such as anal penetration, analingus, cunnilingus, and fellatio) that previously had been defined as the actus rei of sexual offenses other than rape. Md. H.B. 647 (April 18, 2017). A presumably unintended consequence of that sweeping redefinition is the possibility of ambiguity underlying verdicts involving rape and related sexual offenses, which potentially could require merger of convictions, where such an outcome previously would have been impossible. This appeal presents such an issue.

