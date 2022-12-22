Nicole Bontrager | Hole in the Wall Gang

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced Nicole Bontrager as its first Maryland camp director to run all aspects of programming at Hole in the Wall’s second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

She first joined the camp community in 2016 as the family and parent coordinator and as camp director, Bontrager will be responsible for all aspects of the Camp program, including hiring, recruitment, training, program development, volunteer coordination and food services. Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides “a different kind of healing” to more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members annually – all completely free of charge.