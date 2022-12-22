Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

VAUGHN AVERY WATSON, SR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions December 22, 2022

Criminal procedure — Error coram nobis — Misadvice regarding maximum sentence

In 2017, Vaughn Avery Watson, Sr., appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Caroline County to possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) in Case No. 05-CR-17-000217, and illegal possession of ammunition in Case No. 05-CR-17-000216. On October 4, 2017, the court sentenced him to one year and one day imprisonment for the CDS offense, and to a concurrent term of one year imprisonment for the ammunition offense.

Read the opinion


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo