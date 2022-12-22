VAUGHN AVERY WATSON, SR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Error coram nobis — Misadvice regarding maximum sentence

In 2017, Vaughn Avery Watson, Sr., appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Caroline County to possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) in Case No. 05-CR-17-000217, and illegal possession of ammunition in Case No. 05-CR-17-000216. On October 4, 2017, the court sentenced him to one year and one day imprisonment for the CDS offense, and to a concurrent term of one year imprisonment for the ammunition offense.

Read the opinion