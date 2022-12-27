Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DEONTE WITHERSPOON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions December 27, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Search of home

Deonte Witherspoon, appellant, entered a conditional guilty plea in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City to two counts of possessing a regulated firearm after a disqualifying misdemeanor conviction, and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The court sentenced appellant to fifteen years of incarceration with all but five years suspended to be followed by three years of supervised probation. On appeal from his convictions, appellant argues that the circuit court erred in denying his motion to suppress evidence seized from his home.

