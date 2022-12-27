Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LANCASTER NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION, INC. v. LANCASTER TOWNHOMES ASSOCIATION, INC.

By: Unreported Opinions December 27, 2022

Real property — Homeowners’ association — Design review board

This is an appeal from the dismissal of a complaint for declaratory judgment and injunctive relief by the Circuit Court for Charles County. In September 2019, Appellee, Lancaster Townhomes Association, Inc., (“LTA”) constructed a fence within its community without seeking prior approval from the Westlake Village Planning and Design Review Board (“PDRB”). An adjacent community, Appellant, Lancaster Neighborhood Association, Inc., (“LNA”) filed a Complaint in the circuit court, requesting the court order LTA to remove the fence.

Read the opinion


