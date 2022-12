Real property — Homeowners’ association — Driveway easement

This case, before us for the second time, involves a dispute over a driveway easement. Kingsport Community Association, Inc. (“Kingsport”), appellee, maintains that it is the owner of the estate burdened by the easement and that Asher and Cynthia Carey (the “Careys”), appellants, are the dominant tenants of the driveway easement.

Read the opinion