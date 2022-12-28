ADVERTISEMENT

DEPUTY DIRECTOR – ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL BOARD

The Environmental Control Board, an administrative hearing board, seeks qualified applicants for the Deputy Director position. The incumbent will support the agency by assisting in the management of the hearing and appeals process, creating and implementing agency-wide policies, coordinating with other agencies and interested stakeholders, and supervising staff and contractual employees. Candidate must be a current Baltimore City resident or be able to obtain residency within 6 months of appointment.

Applications must be submitted online:

https://baltimorecity.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/External

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.