MARIO BAZAN, ET AL. v. PREFERRED GENERAL CONTRACTING, INC., ET AL.

Contracts — Damages — Post-award prejudgment interest
This case arises from a contract dispute for home renovation services between appellants, Mario Bazan and Erin Finn (“Owners”), and appellee, Preferred General Contracting, Inc. (“Preferred”).
By: Unreported Opinions December 28, 2022
Contracts — Damages — Post-award prejudgment interest
This case arises from a contract dispute for home renovation services between appellants, Mario Bazan and Erin Finn (“Owners”), and appellee, Preferred General Contracting, Inc. (“Preferred”).
Tagged with: Montgomery County