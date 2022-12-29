Future of Md. agriculture linked to climate change, reducing pollution

Maryland’s agriculture industry remains steeped in history and is one of its most important economic drivers. However, the future of local farming is inextricably linked to scientific advances and pioneering planting methods intended to help conquer challenges related to pollution reduction and climate change.

New technologies and techniques emerging from the University of Maryland, such as advances in gene editing and no-till farming, rank among recent vital developments in the industry. On the other hand, researchers still wrestle with solutions for local farmers trying to comply with regulations reducing pollutants contaminating the Chesapeake Bay and losing farmland to climate change.

“Phosphorus and nitrogen reduction from farm fields are crucial to improve water quality and preserve aquatic life, an issue [the university] takes very seriously with several researchers working on this front.” University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Communication’s Directory Graham Binder told the National Institute of Food and Agriculture in August. “Maryland also struggles with sea level rise and saltwater intrusion. Coastal farms are struggling with productivity and profit due to these unfortunate effects of climate change. Many acres of once-viable farmland are now sitting underwater.”

Researchers at the University of Maryland, Binder said, have developed products including improved gene splicing that allows for greater resilience from drought, disease and infestation. Discoveries by university staff on subjects like how nitrogen moves through soil have increased the effectiveness of farming methods, like no-till plowing, which reduces runoff into the Chesapeake Bay.

Despite those headwinds, according to the state, agriculture remains the oldest and largest commercial industry in Maryland. The industry employs about 350,000 people, with nearly 6,000 full-time farmers.

In 2021 agricultural production contributed roughly $8.25 billion to the economy. It’s also the most extensive land use in Maryland, with about 32% of the state’s total land area used for farming.

Maryland’s agricultural industry’s cash receipts are split nearly evenly between crops and animals, according to researchers at Arkansas University.

Those researchers estimate cash receipts from crops in the state exceeded $976 million. At the same time, cash receipts from animal production topped $1 billion.

According to the federal government, corn, soybeans and poultry production remain Maryland’s top agricultural products.

In 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, roughly 460,000 acres of grain and silage corn were harvested in Maryland. Federal estimates value those crops at more than $442.5 million.

Additionally, wheat also represents a significant cash crop. Grain producers planted more than 345,000 acres of wheat and harvested roughly 160,000 acres in 2021. That harvest yielded an estimated value exceeding $82 million.

Soybeans were the most valuable crop harvested on Maryland farms last year. Maryland farmers harvested 485,000 acres of soybeans that yielded 25.7 million bushels of soybeans at a price of more than $14 a bushel.

Overall, the most significant crop, according to farm census information from 2017 and released in mid-2021, Maryland’s top farm product is poultry and eggs.

Predominantly located on the Eastern Shore, census data found roughly 2,000 farms produced eggs and poultry. Sales from those products totaled almost $1.2B and represented nearly 48% of all agricultural product sales in the states.

“Maryland shows its diversity, with poultry, an array of crops, vegetables, and floriculture ranking high for a small state. Maryland is small, but it reaches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Appalachian Mountains, providing a suitable environment for a variety of agricultural commodities,” a state statistician wrote in a blog post celebrating the release of the farm census data.