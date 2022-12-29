Law Digest — Md. Supreme Court, Md. Appellate Court — Dec. 29, 2022

Maryland Supreme Court

Administrative; agency deference: Where a reviewing court applies agency deference to legal interpretations of a tax statute when undertaking judicial review of a tax court decision, the court may give appropriate deference to the state comptroller’s interpretation of a tax statute to the extent the interpretation is premised upon a statute that the comptroller administers and the regulations promulgated for that purpose. Comptroller of Maryland v. FC-GEN Operations Investments LLC, No. 7, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Dec. 19, 2022).

Criminal; flight from police: In determining whether reasonable suspicion for a Terry stop is established, along with evidence that a location is a high-crime area, a court may consider whether unprovoked flight could reasonably be perceived as a factor justifying a conclusion that criminal activity is afoot or a factor consistent with innocence, including the circumstance that some individuals may fear interactions with police officers. Washington v. State, No. 15, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Dec. 19, 2022).

Criminal; newly discovered evidence: Where a man convicted of first-degree murder argued that three categories of new evidence created a substantial possibility that the trial would have achieved a different outcome, his petition was denied. The alleged newly discovered evidence did not create a substantial or significant possibility that the outcome of the trial would have been different, particularly considering the weight of evidence against petitioner, including the three eyewitness accounts of the shooting. Carver v. State, No. 14, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Dec. 20, 2022).

Maryland Appellate Court

Corporate; oppression of minority shareholder: Where a shareholder in a closely-held corporation alleged facts suggesting his brother and their mother engaged in conduct that defeated substantially his objectively reasonable expectations as a minority shareholder, his shareholder oppression claim should not have been dismissed. Mekhaya v. Eastland Food Corporation, No. 266, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Dec. 22, 2022).

Criminal; solicitation to commit first-degree murder: Where the circuit court considered “extrinsic” evidence in finding the defendant guilty of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, it did not err. In addition to considering the “jail call” in which the solicitation occurred, the circuit court could consider that the target had recently testified against the defendant and that the defendant sought to conceal his identity during the call. Brice v. State, No. 1537, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed Dec. 22, 2022).

Maryland Supreme Court

Administrative

Agency deference

BOTTOM LINE: Where a reviewing court applies agency deference to legal interpretations of a tax statute when undertaking judicial review of a tax court decision, the court may give appropriate deference to the state comptroller’s interpretation of a tax statute to the extent the interpretation is premised upon a statute that the comptroller administers and the regulations promulgated for that purpose.

CASE: Comptroller of Maryland v. FC-GEN Operations Investments LLC, No. 7, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Dec. 19, 2022) (Judges Fader, Watts, Hotten, BOOTH, Biran, Gould, Eaves).

FACTS: FC-GEN Operations Investments LLC is a limited liability company that falls within the definition of a “pass-through entity” under Maryland law. FC-GEN filed a composite return for the 2012 tax year, stating that it overpaid $598,131. The comptroller ultimately denied FC-GEN’s refund request on March 17, 2017, on the ground that the statute of limitations had expired.

During an administrative appeal, the comptroller’s representative acknowledged that the refund request was indeed timely. The comptroller nevertheless denied FC-GEN’s refund on the basis that the two nonresident members identified on the composite return, Mr. Sertich and Mr. Jones, were ineligible to be included in the composite return.

The tax court ordered the comptroller to issue a refund to FC-GEN in the amount of $598,131, finding that FC-GEN “properly followed the Maryland Tax Form instructions” and “complied with the applicable tax laws” in requesting its refund. Both the circuit court and the Appellate Court of Maryland affirmed the judgment of the tax court.

LAW: To the extent that a reviewing court applies agency deference to an interpretation of a tax statute that the agency administers or regulations promulgated by the agency for that purpose, to whom is agency deference owed—the tax court or the comptroller? The court holds that, where a reviewing court applies agency deference to legal interpretations of a tax statute when undertaking judicial review of a tax court decision, the court may give appropriate deference to the comptroller’s interpretation of a tax statute—not the tax court’s interpretation—to the extent the interpretation is premised upon a statute that the comptroller administers and the regulations promulgated for that purpose.

In this case, however, the issue is a purely legal one—whether FC-GEN was entitled to a refund of its estimated tax payment under Tax-General, or TG, Article §§ 10-102.1 and 13-901(a)(1). Although the parties disagree on the interpretation of the tax statute and the regulations, there is no dispute that FC-GEN had a loss for the 2012 tax year and accordingly, no tax was due.

FC-GEN filed a composite return for the 2012 tax year, stating that it overpaid $598,131 and was seeking a refund in that amount. The composite return listed two nonresident members who elected in writing to be included in the composite return. It later turned out that Mr. Sertich and Mr. Jones had Maryland income from sources other than FC-GEN and, therefore, were not qualified to be included in the composite return. Regardless of the status of these members, FC-GEN sought the refund of the entire tax overpayment on its own behalf, and not simply on behalf of these nonresident members.

Although the comptroller admits that FC-GEN made estimated tax payments in the amount of $598,131 and had no tax liability for the 2012 tax year, and acknowledged during oral arguments that the overpayment was “in error,” the comptroller argues that FC-GEN is not entitled to a refund because under the applicable statutory and regulatory provisions, any refund was required to be sought by the pass-through entity’s individual members and not by the entity itself. In support of its argument, the comptroller points to its own regulations.

FC-GEN points out that the plain language of TG § 13-901(a)(1) expressly states that a claimant who erroneously pays a tax in an amount greater than that which is properly due and payable may file a claim for a refund. FC-GEN argues that the comptroller has no authority to promulgate regulations that would preclude the issuance of a tax refund in a manner that is inconsistent with the plain language of TG § 13-901(a)(1). The court agrees with FC-GEN.

Under the plain language of TG § 13-901(a)(1), where a pass-through entity “erroneously pays to the State” estimated taxes, and it later determines that it has a taxable loss and there is no tax liability due, the pass-through entity is a “claimant” who is entitled to file a claim for a refund. Under the undisputed facts presented here, FC-GEN was therefore entitled to file a claim for a refund under the plain language of TG § 13-901(a)(1).

Judgment of the Appellate Court of Maryland affirmed.

Criminal

Flight from police

BOTTOM LINE: In determining whether reasonable suspicion for a Terry stop is established, along with evidence that a location is a high-crime area, a court may consider whether unprovoked flight could reasonably be perceived as a factor justifying a conclusion that criminal activity is afoot or a factor consistent with innocence, including the circumstance that some individuals may fear interactions with police officers.

CASE: Washington v. State, No. 15, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Dec. 19, 2022) (Judges Fader, WATTS, Booth, Biran, Gould, Eaves) (Judge Hotten, dissents).

FACTS: In Terry v. Ohio, 392 U.S. 1 (1968), the Supreme Court held that a law enforcement officer may stop an individual for a brief investigatory detention when the “officer observes unusual conduct which leads him reasonably to conclude in light of his experience that criminal activity may be afoot.” In Illinois v. Wardlow, 528 U.S. 119 (2000), the Supreme Court concluded that reasonable suspicion justified the stop of a defendant who fled from police officers without provocation in a high-crime area.

This case stems from the contention that, due to increased public awareness of police misconduct, people, particularly young African American men, fear encounters with police officers and that, as such, unprovoked flight in a high-crime area should no longer be considered factors that give rise to reasonable articulable suspicion for a Terry stop.

The resolution of this contention is necessary to determine whether the trial court properly denied a motion to suppress a handgun seized from Tyrie Washington, After hearing arguments, the circuit court denied the motion to suppress. Washington then entered a conditional guilty plea to possession of a regulated firearm and retained the right to appellate review of the denial of the motion to suppress. The Appellate Court of Maryland affirmed the circuit court’s judgment.

LAW: In keeping with the Supreme Court’s holding in Wardlow, the court concludes that unprovoked flight in a high-crime area does not automatically equal reasonable articulable suspicion for a Terry stop. Rather, under the totality of the circumstances assessment, in determining whether reasonable suspicion for a Terry stop is established, along with evidence that a location is a high-crime area, a court may consider whether unprovoked flight could reasonably be perceived as a factor justifying a conclusion that criminal activity is afoot or a factor consistent with innocence, including the circumstance that some individuals may fear interactions with police officers in Baltimore City and elsewhere.

Here, the facts show that Detective Rodriguez had reasonable articulable suspicion to stop Washington. Washington fled not only at the sight of uniformed detectives in a marked police car, but also at the other end of an alley when he spotted different detectives in an unmarked car. Washington fled, headlong, completely unprovoked and simultaneously with the other individual standing with him in the alley. He also jumped fences and attempted to conceal himself behind a bush while fleeing.

Testimony at a suppression hearing supported the trial court’s conclusion that the block on which Rodriguez stopped Washington was a high-crime area. Detective Lopez testified that he had seized approximately 10 to 15 handguns on the specific block of Oakmont Avenue where Washington was stopped “within a three-month span last year.” Testimony from other detectives concerned drug trafficking, homicides, shootings and robberies in the immediate vicinity of Washington’s stop.

For all of these reasons, Rodriguez had reasonable articulable suspicion to stop Washington and the stop did not violate Washington’s rights under the Fourth Amendment. For the same reasons, Rodriguez did not violate Washington’s rights under Article 26 of the Maryland Declaration of Rights. The court declines to disturb its longstanding practice of interpreting Article 26 in pari materia with the Fourth Amendment.

Judgment of the Appellate Court of Maryland affirmed.

DISSENT: I respectfully dissent. The Supreme Court’s decision in Wardlow and this court’s prior decisions have held that unprovoked flight or presence in a high-crime area are merely factors that may contribute to the reasonable suspicion analysis, rather than a bright-line rule. In all circumstances, reasonable suspicion must be supported by an articulable factual basis that “criminal activity is afoot.”

Here, despite conceding petitioner engaged in wholly innocent conduct, the detectives pursued petitioner solely because he fled in a high-crime area without provocation. In doing so, the detectives abandoned the totality of the circumstances test in favor of a bright-line rule based upon unprovoked flight in a high-crime area, devoid of any objectively particularized facts amounting to reasonable suspicion of criminal activity. Accordingly, I would hold that the detectives did not have reasonable suspicion to stop petitioner and would reverse the Appellate Court of Maryland.

Criminal

Newly discovered evidence

BOTTOM LINE: Where a man convicted of first-degree murder argued that three categories of new evidence created a substantial possibility that the trial would have achieved a different outcome, his petition was denied. The alleged newly discovered evidence did not create a substantial or significant possibility that the outcome of the trial would have been different, particularly considering the weight of evidence against petitioner, including the three eyewitness accounts of the shooting.

CASE: Carver v. State, No. 14, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Dec. 20, 2022) (Judges Fader, Watts, HOTTEN, Booth, Biran, Eaves) (Judge Gould, dissents).

FACTS: This appeal arises from the petition of Steven G. Carver for a writ of actual innocence under Md. Code Ann., Criminal Procedure § 8-301. On March 14, 1989, John Green was shot and killed on a populated street in Baltimore City in broad daylight. Petitioner was subsequently arrested for the murder. On Nov. 16, 1989, a jury convicted petitioner of first-degree murder, use of a handgun in a crime of violence and wearing or carrying a handgun.

In 2012, petitioner filed a petition for writ of actual innocence, arguing that three categories of new evidence created a substantial possibility that the trial would have achieved a different outcome, had the jury considered such evidence. The circuit court denied the petition, finding that the evidence did not address petitioner’s actual innocence, did not constitute newly discovered evidence and did not create a substantial possibility of a different outcome at trial. The Appellate Court of Maryland affirmed and held that the circuit court did not abuse its discretion.

LAW: The circuit court did not abuse its discretion in determining that petitioner’s alleged newly discovered evidence did not merit granting the petition for writ of actual innocence. Contrary to petitioner’s assertions, the circuit court applied the correct legal standard by considering the effect of the newly discovered evidence on the available evidence at trial. Indeed, the court determined, in its discretion and in light of the available evidence at the time of trial, that the alleged newly discovered evidence did not create a substantial or significant possibility that the outcome of the trial would have been different, particularly considering the weight of evidence against petitioner, including the three eyewitness accounts of the shooting.

Judgment of the Appellate Court of Maryland affirmed.

DISSENT: Although the majority confirms that the “significance and relevance of the newly discovered evidence must be examined in light of its cumulative effect on evidence available at the time of trial,” it incorrectly applies this standard in practice. The fundamental mistake the majority makes is that it holds constant the trial that occurred— that is, the majority assumes the evidence would have unfolded exactly as it did—without considering the ripple effect the additional evidence would have had on the trial court’s evidentiary rulings, the state’s case, the testifying detectives’ credibility and defense counsel’s ability to put on a defense.

The additional evidence would have changed the complexion of the trial. As a result, we should have little confidence in the guilty verdict, as it was premised entirely on inconsistent eyewitness testimony, the very type of evidence this court has deemed unreliable, and the jury decided the case without the benefit of exculpatory evidence. Accordingly I would reverse the judgment of the Appellate Court of Maryland and grant Mr. Carver a new trial.

Maryland Appellate Court

Corporate

Oppression of minority shareholder

BOTTOM LINE: Where a shareholder in a closely-held corporation alleged facts suggesting his brother and their mother engaged in conduct that defeated substantially his objectively reasonable expectations as a minority shareholder, his shareholder oppression claim should not have been dismissed.

CASE: Mekhaya v. Eastland Food Corporation, No. 266, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Dec. 22, 2022) (Judges Berger, Albright, HARRELL).

FACTS: In 2000, Edward Mekhaya was hired by Eastland Food Corporation. Eventually, he rose to become Eastland’s Vice President of Operations. In December 2008, Mekhaya received an ownership interest in Eastland in the form of 28% of its stock. The remaining shares were owned by Mekhaya’s brother, Oscar Mekhaya, who owns also 28% of the shares; Mekhaya’s mother, Vipa Mekhaya, who owns 35% of the shares and Oscar’s children, who own the remaining 9%.

Eastland was led and managed formerly by Mekhaya’s father, Pricha Mekhayarajjananonth. In September 2017, Pricha was removed as president and a director, and, over Mekhaya’s objection, Oscar was elected president. In October 2018, Mekhaya was not re-elected to Eastland’s board of directors. A few days later, his employment with Eastland was terminated.

Mekhaya sued Eastland and several of its directors, alleging counts of shareholder oppression, breach of fiduciary duties and unjust enrichment. Appellees responded with a motion to dismiss. The circuit court dismissed Mekhaya’s complaint, with prejudice. Mekhaya filed a motion to alter or amend that judgment, which the court denied.

LAW: To allege properly a cause of action for shareholder oppression, Mekhaya was obligated to allege that Eastland’s majority shareholders, namely, Oscar and Vipa, engaged in conduct that defeated substantially his objectively reasonable expectations as a minority shareholder.

Mekhaya’s primary claim was that, as a shareholder, he expected to share in company profits via “de facto” dividends, which he had been receiving as part of his salary prior to being fired and removed from Eastland’s board of directors. Mekhaya claimed that the shareholders understood that a portion of the company’s profits would be distributed to them as part of their yearly salaries. He asserted that, by firing him and refusing to pay the de facto dividend following the termination of his employment, the majority shareholders engaged in conduct that defeated his expectations as a shareholder. Mekhaya claimed that the majority shareholders continued that oppressive conduct by providing excessive salaries and other benefits to themselves from company profits, without conferring a similar benefit upon him.

The Maryland statutes governing dividends do not recognize expressly a “de facto” dividend. In reading those statutes, however, this court cannot discern that the statutes foreclose such a dividend. Outside of Maryland, the concept of a “constructive” or “disguised” dividend being paid as part of a shareholder’s salary, and without being declared expressly, is well-recognized.

The circuit court based its decision upon a finding that there was “no confirmed basis” that the alleged de facto dividend “was ever reviewed as [] dividends or that [Mekhaya’s] salary was viewed as dividends in this matter.” As the case law makes clear, however, the question is not whether Mekhaya’s expectation in receiving a de facto dividend as part of his salary was ever “confirmed” or expressly declared as a dividend by Eastland. The question, rather, is whether Mekhaya’s complaint, on its face, alleged facts sufficient to establish that his expectations as a shareholder were reasonable (when viewed through an objective lens) and that appellees defeated substantially one or more of those expectations. Mekhaya’s complaint advanced such a showing.

To the extent that the circuit court may have believed that it lacked an appropriate remedy under the circumstances as pleaded, this court disagrees. In his prayer for relief, Mekhaya asked the court to appoint a receiver to continue operation of the company for the benefit of the stockholders until the oppressive conduct ceased, retain jurisdiction of the case for the protection of the minority stockholders and issue an injunction to prohibit continuing acts of oppression. All of those remedies have been recognized by this court as being within the court’s powers.

Next, the circuit court provided two reasons for dismissing Mekhaya’s claim for breach of fiduciary duty: (1) that Mekhaya failed to allege a direct harm that was separate and distinct from a harm suffered by the company and (2) that Mekhaya failed to allege facts that could overcome the presumption afforded by the business judgment rule. Both reasons for dismissal were erroneous. For much of the same reasons, the circuit court erred in dismissing Mekhaya’s claim for unjust enrichment.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Howard County reversed.

Criminal

Solicitation to commit first-degree murder

BOTTOM LINE: Where the circuit court considered “extrinsic” evidence in finding the defendant guilty of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, it did not err. In addition to considering the “jail call” in which the solicitation occurred, the circuit court could consider that the target had recently testified against the defendant and that the defendant sought to conceal his identity during the call.

CASE: Brice v. State, No. 1537, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed Dec. 22, 2022) (Judges Berger, Friedman, HARRELL).

FACTS: Aaron Lamont Brice called Alton Michael Logan Rivera while Brice was in jail. Brice placed that “jail call” the day after he was convicted of numerous crimes against Lauren Friedlieb, his former love interest. During the jail call, Brice told Rivera: “Shoot that bitch up.”

The state contended that Brice instructed Rivera during the call to shoot and kill Lauren. Brice’s attorney argued that the context of the conversation heard on the jail call showed that Brice actually was directing Rivera to shoot a vehicle parked in a lot outside Lauren’s apartment. The state claimed that Brice’s references to that vehicle were coded references to Lauren’s location so that Rivera could locate and shoot Lauren.

Following a bench trial, the circuit court found Brice guilty.

LAW: Brice urges this court to adopt a rule that would prohibit a factfinder from considering evidence that is extrinsic to the solicitation itself. Such a rule, however, would restrict unlawfully the factfinder’s ability to consider relevant evidence that may establish a defendant’s motive and intent.

For example, the parties here moved to admit — as a joint exhibit by stipulation — a list of numerous convictions that detailed Brice’s history of crimes against Lauren. Brice suffered those convictions following a two-day trial, in which Lauren testified against Brice. Brice placed the relevant jail call to Rivera the day after those convictions were entered. Lauren and her father also testified about the backstory of Brice’s abuses.

Moreover, the state introduced the earlier jail call in which Brice directed a family member to make a payment for the benefit of another inmate so that Brice could use that inmate’s identification number to call Rivera. In addition, during Brice’s jail call to Rivera, Brice told Rivera that he was calling Rivera from another inmate’s ID. Brice’s attempt to conceal his identity on the database of recorded jail calls constitutes evidence that is extrinsic to the solicitation, but a factfinder is permitted nonetheless to consider that concealment as consciousness of guilt. There was nothing incorrect as a matter of law about the trial court’s consideration of Rivera’s understanding of the jail call and its consideration of relevant evidence beyond the jail call within the context of all the evidence presented.

Brice next contends that the evidence was insufficient because there were notable omissions in the jail call: there was no physical description of Lauren, no mention of Lauren by name, no specified amount of payment for the commission of the murder-for- hire and no language indicating specifically that Brice was asking Rivera to kill Lauren. The court disagrees for three key reasons.

First, the court could infer that Rivera had a prior understanding of the relationship between Brice and Lauren. Second, solicitation can occur without any discussion of a specific quid pro quo. Third, a physical description of Lauren was not essential.

Brice also claims that the court was clearly erroneous in determining that he was “using the brown car as the landmark[,]” instead of as a target of revenge. The court disagrees. During the jail call to Rivera, Brice referred to the target of the shooting as “that bitch[.]” When Rivera said that he was going to “scope that joint out in a little bit and . . . see if she’s there[,]” Brice responded: “Yeah, she’s — she’s not there now, but if you go around there around like 5:00, 6:00, she’ll be there. The car will be there.”

The court found that it was “telling[]” that Brice used the word “she” instead of “it” in context. Significantly, Brice made clear to Rivera that the brown car was “always there.” He also stated to Rivera: “But if not, if not, if you don’t see it there, right . . . her people live in the townhouses on Jessie Drive across from it.”

After Brice directed Rivera to Lauren’s parents’ house, where the brown car would not have been found, Rivera asked Brice if Rivera should “fire that bitch up[,]” and Brice responded in the affirmative. That fact supported the state’s theory that Lauren was the target, and that Rivera knew that Lauren was the target.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County reversed.