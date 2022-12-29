Maryland’s workforce training programs face a potential influx of enrollees as the economic pendulum swings from high unemployment to low unemployment, and possibly back.

Workers are proactively polishing up their job search skills. According to online learning platform Ûdemy Business, consumption of job searching material increased by 495%, according to the firm’s 2023 Workplace Learning Trends Report.

“Employees are looking for the next great work opportunity, even if their employers don’t know it, reflecting the ongoing effects of the Great Resignation and the Great ReShuffle,” according to that report.

A looming recession, and associated concerns about job security, look to be why workers are increasingly thinking about landing their next job.

Insight Global surveyed workers this summer and found 78% were worried about losing their job due to a potential economic slump.

“I think there is definitely founding here for employees to be really concerned about their safety and their security,” Insight Global President Jessica Calzaretta told Yahoo! Finance.

After what workers in Maryland have endured the past three years, it makes sense many are considering what to do next if the next downturn leads to unemployment.

Following a 2020 lockdown in the state, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the unemployment rate in Maryland skyrocketed from 4.2% in March 2020 to a historic high of 9.5% the next month.

While unemployment remained above pre-pandemic lows of 3.1% in the spring of 2019, the job market recovered swiftly from the pandemic-induced spike.

Despite rising inflation that caused the Fed to hike credit rates in recent months, Maryland’s job market has remained in solid shape. In September, Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 4%, the lowest level since the pandemic started locally.

In the wake of all the economic turmoil, Maryland’s state government has pumped millions of dollars into workforce development. Those programs include Maryland Business Works, Maryland’s Workforce Exchange, an online job portal, and Employment Advancement Right Now.

The EARN program, launched under former Gov. Martin O’Malley in 2014, has emerged as a national model for workforce training.

“This is a brand-new way to look at workforce training and preparing people for better employment,” Maryland’s former Department of Labor Secretary Leonard Howie said in a statement in 2014.

Maryland’s Department of Labor’s goal in conceiving EARN was to create a business-led effort to meet its workforce training needs.

EARN allows the state’s various regions to define their key industries and then awards grants to organizations to provide the training and retraining for the jobs local companies need to fill.

In the past two years, the state issued nearly $8 million in grants through EARN to hundreds of partners. Since its launch, according to the state, the program has trained roughly 11,000 incumbent workers and helped 8,000 residents find jobs.

“As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to keep investing in a well-trained, highly-skilled workforce in order to rebuild our economy and ensure a sustainable future,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement after awarding $6.5 million in grants through EARN in 2021.

However, there are still fields where firms can’t fill available jobs.

One of those fields is manufacturing.

It’s an industry the state has shown particular interest in expanding, creating various programs to support those businesses, including creating a new grant program this year called Maryland Manufacturing 4.0.

Yet, labor shortages, Manufacturing Institute of Maryland President Mike Galiazzo told The Daily Record in November, remain a top problem for the industry.

Thousands of positions at Maryland manufacturers go unfilled each month, he said. One example of the need for workers in the industry, Galiazzo said, is participation at a job fair his organization was involved with earlier this year.

“We had over 250 people participate in the virtual job fair, and we still had trouble filling the void,” he said.