Amit Yoran

Chairman and CEO, Tenable

As the chairman and CEO of Tenable, the world’s leading provider of vulnerability management capabilities, Amit Yoran oversees more than 1,600 employees who communicate cyber risk to more than 40,000 customers worldwide. He also is one of the thought leaders in the industry, providing insight into cyber risk and the state of U.S. critical infrastructure from the company’s Columbia headquarters. Tenable reported $149 million of revenue in 2021, a 26% increase over the previous year.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career?

The most important career lesson, and my career advice, is to be genuine and always be yourself, not who you are expected to be. Being yourself will result in better interactions with investors, customers, coworkers, and partners.

Who have been the biggest mentors in your career?

I have learned so much from the folks I have had the privilege of working with. I’m fortunate to have met and worked with some of the most dedicated, courageous and balanced people, some of whom are also the most technical or most proficient people in their fields. I get to work with awesome people every day at all levels and have been lucky enough to learn from them.

What do you do to unplug in your free time?

I like being outdoors and away from work topics and technology, like riding my motorcycle or doing tree work. Getting outside helps me regain my sense of self and think things through without distractions.