Jim Taiclet

Chairman, President and CEO, Lockheed Martin

In March 2021, Jim Taiclet added chairman to his title of president and CEO at Lockheed Martin, the nation’s largest defense contractor. He had been a director on the company’s board since 2018.

Before coming to Lockheed Martin, Taiclet led American Tower Corporation. During his tenure at American Tower, he oversaw the company as it increased its market capitalization from about $2 million to more than $100 billion.

In 2017, while at American Tower, Taiclet shared with Boston magazine what he called his most difficult decision as a leader.

“The toughest decision I’ve ever made was at a previous company, when it came to my attention that one of our unit presidents, who was an icon in the industry, had perpetrated what I’ll generously describe as a breach of ethics,” he recalled. “There was no other choice but for me to fly out to his headquarters, walk into his office, and fire him on the spot. I thought this would damage both the organization and the business, but the effect was the opposite — nobody wants to work for or with someone whose integrity is subpar.”

Before joining American Tower, he was president of Honeywell Aerospace, vice president of engine services at Pratt & Whitney, and a consultant at McKinsey & Company. Taiclet began his career as an officer and pilot in the U.S. Air Force.

Taiclet serves as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and on the Business Roundtable. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and holds a master’s degree from Princeton University in public affairs.