Kevin Sowers

President, Johns Hopkins Health System

As the president of Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Kevin Sowers oversees a six-hospital system that spans two states and the District of Columbia.

Sowers is only the second person in Hopkins history to hold both of these roles simultaneously.

Sowers also serves as chair of Johns Hopkins Community Physicians.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I have been proud to partner with leaders from throughout Maryland and beyond to address the needs of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. To be able to serve the broader community during the greatest public health crisis of modern times has been an honor.

What’s is the most important life lesson you learned?

The most important life lesson I have learned was from a 7-year-old who was dying of cancer. He said, “Life is trying to figure it out. I guess it wouldn’t matter whether I was 7 or 70 … something will always come along just when I think I have it figured out….and I have to start all over again.” It is our job in health care to help patients and their loved ones to “figure it out.”

What do you do for fun and why?

Before studying nursing, I was a music major. I love playing piano. It’s a great mode of self-expression and it helps me to relax.