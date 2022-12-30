Mark Anthony Thomas

President and CEO, Greater Baltimore Committee

Mark Anthony Thomas spent more than two decades leading economic development strategies and public-private partnerships in some of the county’s largest, most complex metropolitan areas, including New York, Los Angeles, and most recently he was president of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance.

In October of this year, Thomas was named the new president and chief executive officer of the Greater Baltimore Alliance, a regional organization that includes businesses, nonprofit organizations and education and civic organizations.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career?

To exist in a state of continuous learning. Leadership for me has always been a convergence of the best ideas from the people, research and innovations within reach.

What’s been your biggest success?

Being happy. To be selected as GBC’s new CEO is obviously something I’m extremely proud of and it means a lot to people who’ve nurtured my career and folks (across the world) who are committed to progress in Baltimore. It is, though, a capstone of collective work I’ve done. After the last few years, I’m more proud of achieving a general happiness influencing my career and confidence to do impactful work.

What are your hopes for the state or your community this year?

To establish meaningful relationships, build trust and hit the ground running. I want people to truly be invested in GBC, the team, our partners, our value proposition. I want to lead amazing work for this community.

What do you do to unplug in your free time?

I love all things culture. Food, poetry, art, music, great neighborhoods. People will definitely see me in Baltimore and Maryland having a good time.