Mohan Suntha

President and CEO, University of Maryland Medical System

For three years, Mohan Suntha has served as president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, one of the largest private employers in Maryland, overseeing more than 28,000 people at 150 locations statewide.

Suntha’s goals for UMMS include continuing to deliver compassionate and high quality care to patients, prioritizing UMMS’s commitment to the communities it serves, transforming the health care system to provide the most value to its patients and to make new discoveries within the field of medicine.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career?

The true value of relationship-driven leadership is defined by the willingness of a leader to engage in purposeful conversations that are based on mutual trust and commitment to a shared vision.

What’s been your biggest success?

Being part of an incredibly dedicated group of academic health care leaders who have helped the University of Maryland Medical System cement its reputation as a unique health care resource to our communities, the region and the nation.

What are your hopes for the state or your community this year?

That we collectively heed the lessons we have learned from our recent past and commit to addressing the challenges associated with creating equitable opportunities across all of the communities that we serve.