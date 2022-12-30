Samuel M. Spiritos

Managing Shareholder, Shulman Rogers

Samuel M. Spiritos has spent three decades with Shulman Rogers including serving as managing shareholder for the past nine years. A transactional attorney, business adviser and negotiator, Spiritos chairs the firm’s hospitality practice.

Earning his Juris Doctor and Master’s of Business Administration from the University at Buffalo, his practice focus includes commercial real estate transactions, hospitality law, construction contracts, financing and commercial lending.

What’s been your biggest success?

My biggest professional success has been my role in creating a high-performance culture in our law firm. For our clients, we offer the highest level of service and advice while providing significant connections and opportunities for them. Our employees enjoy a supportive and trusting environment and a work-life balance that is meaningful.

Who have been the biggest mentors in your career?

All of my law firm colleagues have valuable opinions and I do my best to learn at least a little from each of them. My primary mentor, though, was my oldest brother Malcolm who passed away in 2008. Malcolm had Down syndrome and he taught me to always look for the positive instead of getting bogged down in the negative. I strive to see the world through his lens and identify solutions to make things possible, no matter what the situation.