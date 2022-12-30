William Wiedel

CEO & President, CFG Bank

President and CEO of CFG Bank since 2018, William Wiedel has more than four decades of experience in the banking industry, including stints with New Republic Bank, in Charlotte, N.C., and the Patapsco Bank and Provident Bank of Maryland.

He earned his bachelor’s degree and his MBA in accounting and finance from Loyola University of Maryland.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Throughout my career, I’ve learned that the greatest success comes from building and retaining a high-quality team that not only fits into your company culture – but also lives your values. At CFG Bank, our team makes banking personal and creates real relationships with our clients, taking on their goals as our own.

What’s been your biggest success?

My biggest success is supporting the creation of CFG Bank’s one-of-a-kind culture. We’re not a traditional bank and it’s intentional. We have a unique vibe and energy, where we embrace our entrepreneurial spirit to make change happen for the better for our clients and communities.

What are your hopes for the state or your community this year?

There is a lot of excitement on the horizon and CFG Bank is proud to play an active role to support the growth and reinvigoration of Baltimore. With our commitments to the community – through CFG Bank Arena, our planned headquarters move to Baltimore Peninsula, Dwyer Workforce Development and more – we hope to inspire others to join us in supporting Baltimore.