Justin E. Tepe, James Phelan Robinson and Jessica Ayd | Goodell DeVries

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2023

First row, Justin Tepe and James Robinson; Second row, Jessica Ayd.

Justin E. Tepe, James Phelan Robinson and Jessica Ayd were elected partners at Goodell DeVries.

Tepe is a co-founder of the Cannabis Law practice at the firm and represents licensed entities and ancillary businesses in the cannabis industry.

Robinson is a member of the firm’s Medical Malpractice and Appellate practice groups. He defends health care providers, health care institutions, and insurance companies in medical malpractice claims.

Ayd is a member of the firm’s Medical Malpractice Practice Group and handles the defense of health care providers and institutions.

 

