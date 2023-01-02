MLSC celebrates 40th Anniversary with annual awards reception

More than 150 people gathered Nov. 14 at Westminster Hall in Baltimore to celebrate Maryland Legal Services Corporation’s 40th Anniversary and 2022 Annual Awards Reception.

In the first in-person awards ceremony since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, MLSC presented awards to seven individuals, recognizing significant contributions to civil legal services and access to justice for low-income Marylanders. MLSC Board Chair Hon. Sidney Butcher and Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Matthew Fader presented the awards.

Prof. Michael Millemann, MLSC’s original board secretary, also commemorated the life of Benjamin Civiletti, the 73rd U.S. Attorney General and MLSC’s first board chair, who died in October.

The mission of MLSC is to ensure low-income Marylanders have access to stable, efficient and effective civil legal assistance through the distribution of funds to nonprofit legal services organizations. In 1982, responding to the instability of federal funding for civil legal services, the Maryland General Assembly passed bills to create the Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts (IOLTA) program to fund civil legal services and to create MLSC as an independent nonprofit to administer the funds and make grants to providers on the ground.

Later that year, Gov. Harry Hughes appointed the first nine-member board of directors. In 1984, MLSC made its initial grants to four organizations, totaling just over $300,000. This year, having weathered 40 years of financial ups and downs, national and international hardships, and a global pandemic, MLSC made grant awards totaling over $32 million to more than 40 organizations – including all of the first four.

