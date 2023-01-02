MLSC celebrates 40th Anniversary with annual awards reception

More than 150 people gathered Nov. 14 at Westminster Hall in Baltimore to celebrate Maryland Legal Services Corporation’s 40th Anniversary and 2022 Annual Awards Reception.
In the first in-person awards ceremony since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, MLSC presented awards to seven individuals, recognizing significant contributions to civil legal services and access to justice for low-income Marylanders. MLSC Board Chair Hon. Sidney Butcher and Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Matthew Fader presented the awards.
Prof. Michael Millemann, MLSC’s original board secretary, also commemorated the life of Benjamin Civiletti, the 73rd U.S. Attorney General and MLSC’s first board chair, who died in October.
The mission of MLSC is to ensure low-income Marylanders have access to stable, efficient and effective civil legal assistance through the distribution of funds to nonprofit legal services organizations. In 1982, responding to the instability of federal funding for civil legal services, the Maryland General Assembly passed bills to create the Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts (IOLTA) program to fund civil legal services and to create MLSC as an independent nonprofit to administer the funds and make grants to providers on the ground.
Later that year, Gov. Harry Hughes appointed the first nine-member board of directors. In 1984, MLSC made its initial grants to four organizations, totaling just over $300,000. This year, having weathered 40 years of financial ups and downs, national and international hardships, and a global pandemic, MLSC made grant awards totaling over $32 million to more than 40 organizations – including all of the first four.
The 2022 MLSC honorees include, seated, Jacqueline Jones, paralegal at Senior Legal Services in Baltimore (William L. Marbury Outstanding Advocate Award); Kayla Williams, supervising attorney at Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County (Rising Star Award); Ingrid Hitchens-Hall, accepting on behalf of Kristine Dunkerton, the recently retired former executive director of Community Law Center (Benjamin L. Cardin Distinguished Service Award); Susan Erlichman, retired former executive director of Maryland Legal Services Corporation (Robert M. Bell Medal for Access to Justice); Standing: Hon. Sidney Butcher, MLSC board chair and associate judge with the District Court for Anne Arundel County; Frank Turney of the Law Offices of Frank E. Turney, P.A. (Arthur W. Machen Jr. Award); Anthony May, attorney at Brown, Goldstein & Levy (Rising Star Award); Timothy Chance, Tangled Title attorney at Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (Rising Star Award); and Chief Judge Matthew Fader of the Maryland Court of Appeals. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
Attendees applaud Gaile Civiletti, the wife of the late Benjamin Civiletti, seated between longtime family friends Herbert Belgrad, standing, and Joanne Belgrad, seated, a former MLSC board chair. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
From left, Marjorie Wax; Brian Hochheimer, Maryland Legal Aid board member; Vicki Schultz, MLA executive director; Somil Trivedi, MLA chief legal and advocacy director; Kristi Schulenberg, MLA chief operating officer, enjoy the MLSC’s 40th Anniversary and 2022 Annual Awards Reception. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
From left, Danielle Marsh, administrative assistant, Harford County Bar Foundation; Jennifer Vido, executive director, HCBF; Laure Ruth, legal director, Women’s Law Center of Maryland; and Jennifer Stutman, office manager, HCBF, gather for a photo. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
Prof. Michael Millemann, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law; poses for a photo with Susan Erlichman, retired former executive director of MLSC. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
Jessica Morgan, chief operating officer of Women’s Law Center of Maryland; Prof. Leigh Goodmark, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law; and Tracy Brown, Deputy director of Open Society Institute-Baltimore, attended the event. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
From left, Abel Reyes, legal assistant; Constance Belfiore, board president; and Alexander Geraldo, board vice president, all with Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County, pose for a photo. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
From left, Muriel van den Berg, attorney with Senior Legal Services; Ian Clark, staff attorney with Senior Legal Services; Viola Woolums, Director of Senior Legal Services; and attorney Robin Jacobs attended the event. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
From left, Amy Hennen, director of advocacy and financial stabilization for the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service; Frank Turney, of the Law Offices of Frank E. Turney P.A.; Maureen Turney; and Jane Santoni, attorney at Santoni, Vocci, & Ortega, LLC, pose for a photo. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
From left, Jeniece Jones, executive director; Kelsey Carlson, paralegal; Levi Bradford, attorney; and Sabrina Harris, office manager, all colleagues at the Public Justice Center, enjoy their time at MLSC’s 40th Anniversary and 2022 Annual Awards Reception. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
Md. Sen. Guy Guzzone and MLSC Executive Director Deb Seltzer display a resolution that Guzzone read congratulating the MLSC on its 40th anniversary. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
The historic Westminster Hall on the campus of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in Baltimore played host to the Maryland Legal Services Corporation’s 40th Anniversary and 2022 Annual Awards Reception. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)
From left, Hon. C. Philip Nichols Jr., MLSC board member; Hon. Sidney Butcher, MLSC board chair; Susan Erlichman, former MLSC executive director; Allison Banks, MLSC board member; Hon. Mark Scurti, former MLSC board member and associate judge with the District Court for Baltimore City; Catherine Bledsoe, MLSC board member; and Chief Judge Matthew Fader of the Maryland Court of Appeals, pose for a photo. (Photo by Guill Photo Inc.)