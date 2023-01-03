Amerigroup Maryland rebrands as Wellpoint

The Maryland Medicaid managed care provider formerly known as Amerigroup Maryland officially rebranded as Wellpoint, the organization announced Tuesday.

The name change, which took effect Jan. 1, is seamless for the member as benefits and services will be unchanged. In addition, there is no action required for previously contracted and credentialed healthcare providers as they continue administering to the healthcare needs of our members across Maryland.

Wellpoint is an affiliated health plan under Elevance Health and leading managed care company dedicated to improving lives and promoting healthier communities. It offers comprehensive support for not only physical health, but also for social and emotional wellbeing through a wide network of doctors and hospitals, technology to access care and ties to local resources.

Wellpoint members will continue to receive the same health care benefits and have access to their established primary care providers, specialists, hospitals and other health care facilities. Also, health care providers who serve Wellpoint members across Maryland will have continued access to tools and resources to help streamline day-to-day administrative tasks.

This rebrand does not affect Amerigroup members and providers in New Jersey or the District of Columbia.