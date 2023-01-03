Anthony M. Ruiz was named a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder LLP.

Ruiz, who has been an associate with the firm for nearly six years, has substantial experience representing individuals and corporations in complex civil litigation in state and federal courts and in government investigations involving the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other government and regulatory agencies. He also advises lawyers, law firms, and other organizations on professional ethics and represents lawyers in disciplinary investigations.

He plays a key part in the firm’s work on behalf of a national pharmacy chain facing thousands of suits by state and local governments seeking to recover costs alleged to have been caused by the distribution of prescription opioids.

As part of that work, he played an important role on the Zuckerman Spaeder trial team in the first jury trial in the nationwide opioid multi-district litigation against chain pharmacies. In another high-profile case, Mr. Ruiz served on the trial team in the firm’s representation of six families and their nine minor children in litigation against a religious institution which they claimed enabled and promoted a serial sexual predator. Mr. Ruiz examined multiple witnesses and helped deliver a settlement by the church after ten weeks of trial.

Outside of his case work, Ruiz is a member of the firm’s Associate Hiring Committee and has played an instrumental role in helping recruit and hire the firm’s junior attorneys. As an associate, Ruiz also led the firm’s efforts in the annual Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia’s Making Justice Real Campaign and the Washington Lawyers’ Committee’s Associates Campaign.

Before receiving his Juris Doctor from the New York University School of Law, Ruiz was a high school English teacher as part of Teach for America. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.